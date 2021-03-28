Credit Suisse AG Acquires 11,130 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

CHRS stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

