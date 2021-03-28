Credit Suisse AG Acquires 16,003 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

