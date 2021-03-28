Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,064 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

THG opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

