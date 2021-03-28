Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $983,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,571 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,799,406 shares of company stock worth $195,699,472 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

NARI stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.