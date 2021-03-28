Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 565.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of BEAM opened at $81.33 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

