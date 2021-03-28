Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,305 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Badger Meter worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $96.08 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

