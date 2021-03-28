Credit Suisse AG Buys 20,787 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of GATX worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

