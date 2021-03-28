Credit Suisse AG Buys 34,461 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of SPX worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

