Credit Suisse AG Buys 38,349 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Stantec worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stantec by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

STN stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

