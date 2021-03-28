Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,347 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of UniFirst worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF opened at $230.12 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.