Credit Suisse AG Buys 87,936 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

