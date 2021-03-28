Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,671 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Rogers worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 617.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

