Credit Suisse AG Buys 99,650 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.69% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE ARR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.