Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

