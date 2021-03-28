Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of UFP Industries worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

