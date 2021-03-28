Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 743.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

DQ opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

