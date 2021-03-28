Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NewMarket by 1,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NewMarket by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $387.89 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $326.67 and a one year high of $458.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

