Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,352 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

