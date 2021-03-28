Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Visteon worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

