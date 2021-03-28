Credit Suisse AG Has $4.49 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

