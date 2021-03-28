Credit Suisse AG Has $4.56 Million Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

