Credit Suisse AG Has $4.70 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of LivaNova worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

