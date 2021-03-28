Credit Suisse AG Has $4.76 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,833 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

