Credit Suisse AG Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.