Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of BRP worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BRP by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

