Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of EnerSys worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

