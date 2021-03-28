Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Perspecta worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 466.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 476,031 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.