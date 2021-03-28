Credit Suisse AG Purchases 43,520 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6,648.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

