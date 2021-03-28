Credit Suisse AG Purchases 74,813 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.47 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

