Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Veracyte worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.33 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.