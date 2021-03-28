Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,002 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Unum Group worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.72 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

