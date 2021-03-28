Credit Suisse AG Sells 64,406 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,286 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,022,386 shares of company stock worth $69,884,703 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.