Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.