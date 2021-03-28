Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 194.5% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

