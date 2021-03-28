Creditcoin Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $10.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00010737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.30 or 0.99830561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00087564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001471 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011091 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

