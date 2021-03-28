Credits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Credits has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

