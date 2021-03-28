Critical Analysis: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Commerce and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.46%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.61%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 17.58% 7.17% 0.95% S&T Bancorp 4.95% 6.52% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 4.74 $40.46 million $1.07 11.30 S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 3.61 $98.23 million $3.09 11.10

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 19 full service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

