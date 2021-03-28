Critical Contrast: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.39 INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 14.83 -$2.17 million ($0.32) -13.84

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Soliton and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soliton beats INVO Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

