Critical Review: Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) vs. Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Debenhams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Debenhams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.24 $501.89 million $1.59 23.40 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Hapoalim B.M., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Debenhams on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 189 branches, 619 external and 134 internal automatic teller machines, 138 external and 233 internal check-deposit machines, 32 information stations, 324 self-service stations, and 116 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

