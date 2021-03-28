CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $289,475.56 and approximately $127.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 277.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,211,849 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

