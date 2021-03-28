Crown Reaches Market Cap of $5.21 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Crown has a market cap of $5.21 million and $34,787.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,940.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.79 or 0.00898790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00358627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,848,728 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.