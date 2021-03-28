Crust Trading 53.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $73.02 or 0.00130609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $118.59 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001414 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

