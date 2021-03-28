Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $10,581.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00613301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,059,871,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.