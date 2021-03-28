Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,999.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

