Crypto Village Accelerator One Day Volume Reaches $45,277.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 75.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $45,277.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.