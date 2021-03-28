CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $351,160.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.