CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $5,013.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.