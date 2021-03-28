Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Tops $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1,901.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00612860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

