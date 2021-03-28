CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits One Day Volume of $3.75 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,668,241 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

