Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $9,577.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00330444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,958,937 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

